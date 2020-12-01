Menu
Freda V. Hedrick

Freda Vivian Hedrick, 90, of Mason City, IA died on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Mercy One Hospice of North Iowa.

A public visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA. Due to the limitation of 15 people for indoor gatherings, the family will not be present for visitation and masks are required. A private family service will be held with Pastor Linda Prestholt officiating and burial at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes



Published by Globe Gazette on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Fullerton Funeral Home
123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401
