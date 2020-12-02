Menu
Vanna Arlene Nelson

CLEAR LAKE - Vanna Arlene Nelson, 88, of Clear Lake, passed away Saturday, November 28,2020 at Concord Care Center in Garner.

Due to Covid-19, a private family funeral service will be held 1:00 pm Monday, December 7, 2020 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner with Rev. Mark Peterson officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. The service will be live streamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com



Published by Globe Gazette on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Cataldo Funeral Home
160 East 4th Street, Garner, IA 50438
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Cataldo Funeral Home
December 2, 2020