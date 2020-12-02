Menu
Anne Frascht
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020

Anne Frascht

June 13, 1942-November 30, 2020

Anne Frascht, 78, of Charles City, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020.

A private family service will be held at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home with Sister Diana Blong of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charles City officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020. Private inurnment will take place at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Greene, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests to hold a Mass in remembrance of Anne.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.


Published by Globe Gazette on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Service
10:30a.m.
Live streamed on the Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home Facebook page
