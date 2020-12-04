Menu
Pamela J. Huling

MASON CITY – Pamela J. Huling, 65, of Mason City passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Due to COVID-19, a private family memorial service will be held 10:30 A.M., Monday, December 7, 2020 at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City with Rev. Craig Luttrell officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Major Erickson Funeral Home Facebook page.

Memorials may be directed to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital Fund. MAJOR ERICKSON FUNERAL HOME 641-423-0924 www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City, IA 50401
