Gary Rike

February 2, 1955-November 20, 2020

Gary Rike, 65, passed away unexpectedly on November 20, 2020 at his home in Murrells Inlet, SC. He was born February 2, 1955 in TItonka, IA, son of the late Arthur and Lorraine (Franzen) Rike.

In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his brother Dennis and brother-in-law Lester Freeman.

Gary graduated from Iowa State University in 1977 and University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine in 1981. Gary completed his residency at Michael Reese Hospital, Chicago, IL and practiced as a radiologist in the Myrtle Beach area for 35 years. He was an avid reader and sports enthusiast. He enjoyed travel and yearly vacations with his children and siblings. He was looking forward to his retirement planned for March 2021.

Gary is survived by his sister Myrna Freeman, Littleton, CO; brother Eldon and his wife Becky, Corning, IA; sister Mavis and her husband Kendall Fate, Coralville, IA; former spouse Melody Rike and their daughter Meredith and her husband Michael Todrin, Chapel Hill, NC; son Alex, Baltimore, MD; former spouse Tamara Dehaven Rike and their son Carter, Myrtle Beach, SC.

A Celebration of Gary's life will be held at a later date.

