Eleanor Vega

September 28, 1932-November 18, 2020

Eleanor Vega, 88, of Chicago, died Nov. 18, 2020, in the hospice unit at Swedish Covenant Hospital in Chicago.

A memorial service was held at St. Matthias Catholic Church in Chicago on Saturday, Nov. 28. Interment will be held at a later date in Mason City.

Eleanor was born Sept. 28, 1932, in Mason City. She was the youngest of 9 children of Miguel and Margarita (Ramirez) Vega. She grew up in the Lehigh Row neighborhood, a community of immigrants working to build better lives for their families. Eleanor graduated from Holy Family High School in Mason City in 1950.

A strong woman of faith, Eleanor was called to the religious life. After high school, she moved to Notre Dame, Indiana, where she began her journey with the Sisters of the Holy Cross. She made her final profession on Aug. 15, 1957 as Sister Maria Consuela, CSC. During this time, she earned bachelor and master degrees in education from St. Mary's Academy and began teaching.

After 20 years with the Sisters, Eleanor heard a different calling and moved to Chicago to be closer to her own sisters and their families. Never forgetting her family's immigrant roots, Eleanor enjoyed a long and rewarding teaching career at Peter Cooper Dual Language Academy in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood. She had the privilege of teaching ESL (English as a Second Language) to many children who loved her, and she also served as Coordinator of Bilingual Programs until her retirement in 1991.

Continuing in her love of serving the Lord and others, Eleanor was a long-time, active parish member and volunteer at St. Matthias Church. She also volunteered her time at Misericordia, working with developmentally challenged residents. At home, she enjoyed reading, tending to her plants and visiting with her many friends and neighbors - all of whom will miss her loving, generous nature, her willingness to listen and her beautiful smile.

Eleanor looked forward to visits and phone calls from her many nieces and nephews in Chicago and around the country. She never missed birthdays or other special events in their lives. To them, she was a constant source of immeasurable love, light and faith throughout their childhoods, adult lives and after their own parents passed away. Holding an extra special place in "Aunt Lennie's" heart were her Perez nieces, nephew and their families who looked after and helped her with any needs she had – big or small – for many years.

Eleanor is survived by her beloved sister, Cecilia (Ric) Nelson, of San Diego, CA; 18 nieces and nephews and many grand nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved very much.

She was preceded in death by her parents; 1 brother, Ralph Vega; 6 sisters, Anita Orozco, Margaret Perez, Mickey Witt, Julia Carey, Virginia Kriechel and Antonia Vega (in infancy); a nephew, Tommy Perez; and a niece, Patricia Kriechel.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Matthias Catholic Church, 2310 W. Ainslie St., Chicago, IL 60625.