Gloria A. Degen

May 29, 1939-October 24, 2020

Gloria Ann Degen, age 81, passed away peacefully at home with family in Vacaville, California, on October 24, 2020. She fought a courageous mercifully short battle with cancer. Gloria was born at the Presidio of San Francisco on May 29, 1939. She was the daughter of Master Sergeant Bernard Lee King (US Army) and Mary Anna Hunt-Scofield. She spent her early years in San Francisco. She later moved to "the Peninsula," as she liked to call it.

Gloria married Kevin Conway on May 7, 1960 in San Mateo. They had four daughters. Unfortunately, the marriage ended by divorce in 1985.

After a few years living on her own, she met her neighbor, Tom, who was also divorced for several years, in Millbrae. They married on February 4, 1995.

Gloria and Tom moved to Vacaville in 2000, where they retired. Gloria was able to enjoy her favorite hobbies. Cooking and acquiring cookbooks, reading (always a new novel within reach), league bowling, growing roses, playing (and winning) card games, home decorating, sewing, and painting. Tom always enjoyed bringing her to annual family visits in Iowa. Gloria and Tom also enjoyed trips to Mexico to visit friends and sailing on three cruises. Gloria's friends remember her as smart, a fantastic cook, gorgeous, talented, thoughtful, vivacious, humorous, fashionable, joyful, spunky, and always a gracious hostess. Everyone who knew or met her admired her elegant hairdo-always perfectly styled and coiffed.

Gloria is survived by her husband, Major Thomas Degen, USAF, (Ret), a Mason City native; her stepsister Clara Jeanne Mann of Pensacola, FL; daughters Cynthia and husband Matt Sweitzer of Reno, NV; Shirley Ann Heins of Folsom, CA; Colleen Conway of Mustang, OK; and Kristina and husband Jeff Stewart of Amarillo, TX; and step-daughters Kathleen McFee of Roseville, CA; and Jennifer and husband David Kukis, of Davis, CA. Also surviving are Tom's three brothers and sister-in-law, Lawrence and Catherine of Rockwell, IA, and their family; Richard of San Antonio, TX; and Danny of Des Moines, IA. Gloria is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

During her final days, Gloria may have set a record as she received four sacraments in one week: Reconciliation, Eucharist, Anointing of the Sick, and Marriage. Yes, marriage! Because Tom and Gloria's first spouses predeceased them, they were free to marry in the Catholic church in their 25th year together. That they did at their home, four days before her passing. Services are pending due to virus restrictions.

Memorials to Sutter Health Hospice are encouraged: Sutter Care at Home, Attn: Gift Processing Center, PO Box 160045, Sacramento, CA 95816.