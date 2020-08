Otto J. Larson

FOREST CITY - Otto J. "JR" Larson, 88, of Forest City, died Thursday, August 20, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa - Hospice in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held 12:30 pm, Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Forest City United Methodist Church, 305 S. Clark St., Forest City, with Rev. Les Green officiating. Burial will follow in Madison Cemetery, Forest City.

