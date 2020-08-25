Bonnie M. Doebel

(1932-2020)

CLEAR LAKE - Bonnie Marie Doebel, 88, of Clear Lake, died Sunday, August 23, 2020 at her home.

Per Bonnie's wishes, her body has been cremated and no services are planned.

Bonnie was born August 20, 1932, the daughter of Emery and Velma (Bartusek) Cooper at home in Worth County. She married Marcus Doebel on June 21, 1950, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church parsonage in Manly. He preceded her in death on March 25, 2005.

A graduate of Plymouth High School, class of 1950, Bonnie attended and graduated from air traffic controlling school in Omaha, NE. She worked at the Manly State Bank prior to working at Kresges in Mason City. She also worked in housekeeping for motels and cottages in the area.

Bonnie enjoyed sewing, reading, gardening and making rugs on her loom. She also made clothes for her granddaughters' Barbie dolls. She was very proud of creating a home for her family by remodeling the family home in Clear Lake.

Bonnie is survived by four children, Mark (Marilyn) Doebel of Clear Lake, Susan (Kent) Ellsworth of Humboldt, IA, Michael (Marsha) Doebel of Clear Lake and Daniel (Kim) Doebel of West Union, IA; eleven grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; six siblings; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister; and five brothers.

