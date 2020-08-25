Menu
Lee A. Moore
NORA SPRINGS - Lee Arthur Moore, 83, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, at the Nora Springs Care Center.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Burial will take place when the service is held at Eden Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Rudd, IA.

Lee was born on February 19, 1937, the son of Arthur and Irene (Decker) Moore of rural Rudd, IA. He was a graduate of Rudd High School Class of 1955. After graduation Lee became active in the National Guard. Farming became Lee's career for close to 50 years, he also worked at the Rudd Hatchery from time to time.

Lee married Jean Kuhlemeier on August 28, 1965, from this union two children were born. He loved his family unconditionally. Lee would take an annual tractor ride for three days to different towns in a social event. A few other hobbies were gardening and snowmobile riding, as well as listening to polka music.

Those left to cherish memories of Lee are his wife of 55 years, Jean; children, Jerry (Tia) Moore, and Linda Schumaker; grandchildren, Austin, Brenden, Aysia, Blake, Alysa, Dylan (Brittany), and Jackson; brother, Don (Carolyn) Moore; numerous nieces and nephews, and several great grandchildren.

Lee is preceded in death by his parents; grandchild, Cayden Moore; and brother, Roy Moore.

Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 N Hawkeye Ave, Nora Springs, 641-749-2210 ColonialChapels.com.


Published by Globe Gazette on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Sheckler Colonial Chapel
