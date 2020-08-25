Menu
David N. Dontje

David N. Dontje, 84 of Forest City, passed away peacefully, Sunday August 22, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Center in Forest City.

Funeral Services will be held 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating. Funeral services will be livestreamed on the funeral home's website and also Facebook page. A face covering will be mandated and social distancing will be observed for all attending.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral services on Wednesday.

Burial will be held in Harrison Township Cemetery Swea City, Iowa.

Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685.

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.schottfuneralhomes.com.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
26
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Aug
26
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
, Forest City, Iowa
GUEST BOOK
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I'm so sorry this happen to all of you. Didn't get to no David all that long but the time he spent with us was fun. He was a heck of a guy. Will miss him..
Karen A Fredrickson
Friend
August 25, 2020