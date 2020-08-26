Theresa Hackenmiller

(1939-2020)

Theresa Hackenmiller, age 81, of Stacyville, was accepted into God's loving arms Monday, August 24, 2020 at her home in Stacyville.

A private family Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville with Father Raymond Burkle, officiating. Burial will be in Visitation Catholic Cemetery. A public Visitation will from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Due to Covid-19 mask will be required.

Theresa was born August 6, 1939, in Osage, the daughter of Ralph and Monica (Hofmeister) Green. Theresa graduated from Visitation High School. She was united in marriage to Leon Hackenmiller on May 21, 1960, at the Visitation Catholic Church. The couple went on to have three children, Mike, Kathy and Jenny. Upon the death of Theresa's only sister, their family grew to add six more children, Mary Jo, Jean, Larry, Julie, Susie and Fran Kramer. Theresa was a member Visitation Catholic Church. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, and playing cards. Most of all, Theresa loved time well spent with her family.

Theresa is survived by her children, Mary Jo (Geoff) Wilson, Jean (Kevin) Knoepke, Larry (Sandy) Kramer, Mike (Schelly) Hackenmiller, Julie (Scott) Weir, Kathy (Steve) Arnold, Susie (Pat) Nettleton, Jenny (Jason) Currier, and Fran (Tim) Gorde; 12 Grandchildren and eight Great Grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Paul (Rita) Hackenmiller; a sisters-in-law, Betty (Barney) Retterath, Jo Popp and Shirley Hackenmiller.

She is reunited in eternal life with her parents, Ralph and Monica Green; her husband Leon; sister, Patricia Kramer and brother-in-law, Leonard Kramer, father-in-law and mother-in-law Alfred and Cecelia Hackenmiller; four brothers-in-law, John, Gene, Charles, and Kenneth Hackenmiller.

