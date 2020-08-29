Marjorie "Marj" Barth

Marjorie "Marj" Barth, 83, of Charles City, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at her home.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Marj Barth will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charles City with Reverend Tom Heathershaw officiating. Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and to please wear a face mask. Burial will be at St. Mary's (Rose Hill) Cemetery in Greene.

Visitation will be at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a Scripture Service beginning at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour before the service at the church on Wednesday. Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and to please wear a face mask.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements.