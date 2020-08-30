Leland M. Hjelle

(1953-2020)

Mason City – Leland Merle Hjelle, 67, of Mason City, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at home in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City, with Pastor Sue Simmons officiating. Inurnment will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Military honors will be conducted by the Mason City Honor Guard.

Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Jessica Hjelle.

Merle was born June 17, 1953 in Mason City, son of Helmer and Nita (True) Hjelle. He attended and graduated from the Mason City High School, class of 1971. After high school, Merle enlisted into the Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1973 and was able to travel across the United States, before coming back to Mason City to make his home.

Merle was united in marriage to Patty on April 9, 1977 and to this union two daughters were born, Jessica and Emily.

He went to NIACC and attained his Bachelor of Arts and continued his education at Hamilton Business College in Mason City.

He worked for Lewis Systems in Mason City for several years, and then transferred and moved to Waterloo and worked for John Deere. In 2003, he moved back to Mason City and worked at Northwestern Steakhouse.

Merle enjoyed painting art projects and teaching his grandchildren how to fix various items. He liked spending time outside riding his bike and motorcycle. Merle looked forward to his family and friends to come over and shoot the breeze.

Merle is survived by his daughter, Jessica Hjelle of Mason City; ten grandchildren, Madelynn Ward, Trinity Ward, Max Ward, Riddick Ward, Nathan Ward, Alex Hjelle, Josye Ward, Antonio Perez, Micheal Perez and Nikolai Perez; father, Helmer Hjelle; four siblings, Larry (Margaret) Hjelle, Sally (Gary) Anderson, Marty (Nancy) Hjelle, Robin Hjelle and many extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Nita Hjelle; daughter, Emily Hjelle; two brothers, Hans and Micky Hjelle and sister, Sue Johnson; sister in law, Joy Hjelle.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City, 641-423-2372. Colonialchapels.com