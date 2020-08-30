Johnny V. Bryant

(1940-2020)

Johnny Virgil Bryant, 80, of Clear Lake, IA, formerly from Charles City, IA. Father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away Monday, Aug 24, 2020.

A celebration of life in his honor will be held at a later date.

The burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. He will be laid to rest next to his Mother, Rose and Father, Virgil.

Johnny was born January 11, 1940, in Charles City. He worked many years for Oliver as a machinist. He loved to fish and hunt and be in nature and the outdoors. He loved to hear where the honey hole was and the bait used to lure a catch. He even kept notes on his passion. He had a gift to be able to toss in that one good liner when he talked. He made conversations and time with him enjoyable.

Living family members include his daughter Linda and her husband Jeffrey McIntire of Rockford: son Terry Bryant of Charles City: grandchildren Allyn, Candace, Kory, Taylor and Hunter: great grandchildren Shayne, Abby, Emily, Hailey, Natalie, Karter, and Blake, and a step great grandchild Dru.

Johnny was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law Stacey Bryant and grandson Keelan McIntire.

GONE FISHING by David Ritter

If someone should ask for me,

tell 'em heaven is where I'll be.

I've finished all my life's chores,

and now I fish on heaven's shores.

The view is grand and the fishing's great,

but I yearn for you as I wait.

I'll save a spot on the river's bend,

for all those I call family and friend.

But for now, head to Clear Lake

and make a cast in memory,

to all the good times that you had,

with me- your friend, your grandpa...your dad.

And if the fish no longer bite

or seem no longer worth the fight,

'cause it's me that you are missin',

don't worry - be happy - I've gone fishin'.