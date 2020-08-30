Menu
Julie K. Eaton

Julie K. Eaton

MASON CITY - Julie Katherine Eaton, 49, of Mason City, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. There will be a private family service. The funeral service will be live streamed on the Mason City Trinity Lutheran Church's YouTube and Facebook page at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, September 4, 2020. A public visitation will be held from 4 to 6 P.M. on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Interment will be held in the Elmwood St.-Joseph Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to the family of Julie Eaton. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.


Published by Globe Gazette on Aug. 30, 2020.
