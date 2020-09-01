Richard Gildner

(1930 - 2020)

Richard Gildner, 90, of Mason City ended his life's journey here on earth on Sunday, August 30, 2020 and went to be with his heavenly Father for all eternity.

A private family funeral service will be held Thursday, September 3rd at Grace Evangelical Free Church in Mason City. Burial will be at Elmwood – St. Joseph Cemetery with military rites by the Mason City Veterans Association.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M., Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

If desiring to give a memorial, please consider Grace Evangelical Free Church Missions, Greater Iowa Youth for Christ or MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

Richard was born in Platteville, WI on August 28, 1930. He was moved to an orphanage in Dubuque, Iowa and seven months later, Fred and Ethel Gildner chose him to be their son. He graduated from Mason City High School in 1948 and then went to Moody Bible Institute in Chicago before serving as a staff sergeant in the US Army during the Korean War. Upon returning from the war, he married Jane Olson in 1952. They had two children. Richard worked at Allied Purchasing in Mason City for 42 years. He enjoyed serving in a variety of ways in his church. Richard was on the Board at Moody Bible Institute as well as Kinship Christian Radio. He helped with Meals On Wheels and worked with the Mason City Chamber of Commerce.

Richard is survived by his wife, Jane of Mason City; son, David (Cheryl) Gildner of Belmond; daughter, Mary Gildner of Mason City; two grandchildren, Erin (Justin) Eggleston and Ryan (Talia) Gildner; and two great-grandchildren, Evan and Daniel Gildner. Preceding him in death were his parents; and three brothers. MAJOR ERICKSON FUNERAL HOME, 641-423-0924.

