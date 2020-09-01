Harold D. Hinderaker

Harold Dean Hinderaker, 80, passed away at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Forest City Iowa, on August 30, 2020 due to COVID-19.

A small funeral service for Harold will be held outdoors in the Salem Memorial Cemetery, rural Lake Mills on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 11:00am with visitation one hour before. Pastor Douglas Farrell will officiate.

Attendees are encouraged to social distance, wear masks, and bring their own lawn chairs.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com.

641-592-0221