Menu
Search
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ann E. Machacek

Ann E. Machacek

Ann E. Machacek, 81 of Forest City died peacefully, Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the Hancock County Medical Center in Britt, Iowa.

Graveside Funeral Services will be held 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at St. James Catholic Cemetery in Forest City with Father Andrew Marr officiating. The family request face coverings and social distancing guidelines will be followed for everyone's safety. Also bring a lawn chair if you plan on attending services at the cemetery. Graveside services will be livestreamed on the funeral home's facebook page and website.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M., Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa. A face covering and social distancing will be mandated for attending. A rosary service will be held at 4:45 P.M. for those that would like to attend.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.schottfuneralhomes.com.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Globe Gazette on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
jeffrey hall
September 1, 2020