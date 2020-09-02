Denny K. Edwards

(1946 - 2020)

Denny K Edwards, 74, of Hampton, Iowa passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton from complications of early onset of Alzheimer's. Due to Covid-19, a memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Sietsema-Atkinson Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting Denny's family.

Denny Keith Edwards was born in Des Moines on January 30, 1946 to Bernard & Crystal (Joly) Edwards. He attended school in Pleasantville, Iowa, graduating with the Class of 1964. He attended Simpson College and then graduated from Iowa State University with a Bachelor of Liberal Studies. He moved to Sioux Rapids, Iowa and worked in his father's business, Edwards Contracting. He married Connie Wischmeyer on August 12, 1972. In 1975 they moved to Hampton, Iowa where he continued to work with Edwards Contracting, eventually taking it over and starting a new road construction business, CE Contracting. Denny loved his work and enjoyed the many people he met and worked with over the years.

Denny was a firm believer in giving his time and talents back to his community. He served on the Hampton City Council from 1986 to 2001. He was a board member and a past president of the Franklin County Development Association. He helped form the Hampton-Dumont Achievement Foundation and was a leader in its fundraising effort to install a new all-surface track at Hampton-Dumont High School. Later, Denny was a founding member of Franklin Co. RACE INC. and was co-chair of RACE's campaign to build a $3.6 million dollar community wellness center. He continued to serve on the board of the Franklin Wellness Center for several years thereafter.

Denny was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran church in Hampton, a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge, a member of the El Kahir Shriners unit, a past president of Hampton Rotary Club and a Paul Harris Fellow award recipient. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, the Iowa State Alumni Association and a proud member of the Iowa State Cyclone Club. Professionally, he was a member of Associated General Contractors of Iowa, Asphalt Paving Association of Iowa, Iowa Concrete Paving Association, Iowa Motor Truck Association and Iowa Good Roads Association.

Denny was a gifted athlete and loved sports of all kinds. He never missed the Drake Relays and enjoyed running, golfing, water and snow skiing, boating, and biking. He had a pilot's license and enjoyed flying for many years. He was an avid reader and a die-hard Cyclone fan who enjoyed attending ISU football and basketball games.

Some of Denny's favorite times were traveling with Connie and spending time at their home on West Lake Okoboji where they frequently hosted family and friends. He loved his family and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

Denny is survived by his wife of 48 years, Connie Edwards of Hampton, daughter Dawneen Bear of Minnesota, sons Grant (Cruz) Edwards of Dallas, Texas and Kirk (Siobhan) Edwards of Brooklyn, New York, grandchildren Randi Chantrill, Amanda & Franchesca Edwards, Mehana & Gisele Placeres and Zadig, Terje & Deuce Edwards, sisters Joy Davis and Donna Ridlen, brother Scott Edwards, sister-in-law Shirley Wheeler, brothers-in-law Bill (JoAnn) Wischmeyer and Jim Wischmeyer, many nieces and nephews and other relatives and many, many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his mother and father-in-law Ruth & Dale Wischmeyer, his brothers-in-law Bill Ridlen & Glen Wheeler and his sister-in-law Deb Wischmeyer.

Memorials may be directed to Denny's family at PO Box 639, Hampton, Iowa 50441 for later designations.