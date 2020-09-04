Nancy J. Marshall

(1948 - 2020)

Nancy Joan Marshall, 72, of Mason City, IA died on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 with a one hour prior visitation at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA. Pastor Ron Stein will be officiating. Per Nancy's wishes, cremation will take place following the service.

Nancy was born on February 26, 1948 in Maine to Roger and Rita (King) Babin. She attended school and after graduation went on to obtain her nursing degree. Nancy was united in marriage to Ralph Marshall and to their union four children were born; the couple later divorced. Nancy and her family later moved to Iowa. She met her partner Jodi Griffin and the couple spent 33 loving years together. Nancy was retired from Mercy Medical Center of North Iowa, where she worked as a Team Lead in Building Services for 25 plus years.

Nancy was an incredible cook. Her family will remember all of her delicious dishes such as: chicken and rice, meatloaf, chicken salad, spaghetti, goulash, and coffee squares (to name a few). Nancy was a social butterfly and had to make sure that her family, friends and co-workers were always fed. She took it upon herself to host holiday gatherings and would cook for the entire family; as well as take large meals to work to feed all of her co-workers. Besides cooking, Nancy also enjoyed gardening. You could find her singing Patsy Kline while cooking or cleaning. Nancy's family will always cherish how she would rock her babies and grandbabies and sing "Ahhhhh" to soothe them as she rocked them to sleep.

Nancy was a lover of horses and her dogs, Daisy and Dexter. In her younger years she liked fishing, canoeing and went on many camping trips. Nancy and her partner Jodi took trips to Maine together. Nancy was a loving "grandmommy" to her grandchildren; she gave the best/indescribable kisses goodbye that will be missed dearly by all those who loved and knew her.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: JoAnn (Neal) Lithgow, Ty Marshall, Tisha (Curtis aka "Dobie") Aldridge, Cindy (Craig) Cresswell and Ralph Marshall Jr.; partner, Jodi Griffin and Jodi's daughter Kelli Rico and her children: Tanner, Tyler and Caitlin; son-in-law, Mark Foster; grandchildren: Amber, Robin, Cameron, Faith, Skyler, Ashley, Brent, Brooklee, Brayden, Brittney (Dylan), Sarah (Tristen), Callie, Damien, Devan, Andrew "Drew," Chase, Brady and Emma and 14-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roger and Rita Babin; sons, Gilbert "Gilly" and Patrick Burke; granddaughter, Emilie; brother, Burt Babin; sisters, Dorthy Demers and Helen Ellis.

