Daniel W. Cordle

(1954 - 2020)

Daniel W. Cordle, 66, son of Wayne & Joan Cordle, died on August 14, 2020, surrounded by his family. Dan was born in Mason City, Iowa, on May 9, 1954, but most of his childhood years were spent in Manly, Iowa, as his family moved there in 1959. Dan attended Newman Catholic High School. After high school, Dan proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Dan lived in Joplin, Mo, for many years, and worked at Freeman Hospital as a nurse, where he recently retired.

There will be a Celebration of Life, with Military Honors, on Saturday, September 12th, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. at his brother's home, 2090 Hwy. 9, Manly, Iowa. Memories and music will follow the service along with a meal. Interment will be at Higginsville Veterans Cemetery, 20109 Business Hwy. 13, Higginsville, MO, on September 14, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Any friends and family wishing to attend are welcome to come and share their memories at either or both services. Covid-19 protocol will be followed.

Left to cherish his memory are his siblings, Joe (Carolyn); Mark Hendrickson (brother in law); David (Brenda); Shelly (Mark); Pat, Rod (Clara); and Jeff (Kristi); along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by grandparents; parents, Wayne & Joan; sister, Cindy; and his nephew, Pierce.