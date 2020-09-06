Phyllis Mae Jewell

(1926-2020)

Funeral Services for Phyllis Mae Jewell, 94, of Greene will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the United Methodist Church of Greene with Pastor Joan Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery, Greene. Funeral may be viewed later at www.retzfh.com.

Phyllis was born on January 31, 1926, in Greene, Butler County, Iowa, the daughter of Glen and Bertha (Shultz) Starkweather and died at the Valley View Care Center on Thursday, September 3, 2020. She graduated from Greene High School in 1943.

Phyllis provided administrative support for many area businesses, most notably Farmers Co-op Creamery along with other area businesses. She retired from the Butler County Public Health Department.

Phyllis was united in marriage to Donald R. Jewell on April 10, 1946, at the Methodist Parsonage in Greene, Iowa.

Phyllis was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church in Greene and a member of the Dorcas Circle. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

For 18 years, Don & Phyllis were snowbirds living at Winter Ranch, in Alamo, TX. Phyllis loved to play cards (especially Bridge and 500) and work on crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting and various crafts.

Living family members include her two children Janet Scheidler, Lee's Summit, MO; Karen (Jim) Papritan, Viera, FL; grandchildren, Paul Spratt, Louisville, KY; Gina (Joey) Breece, Lee's Summitt, MO; Dana (Jim) Mather, Rogers, AR; Brandy (Jason) Jochumsen, Hudson, IA; and Lacey (Eric) Snoke, Carroll, OH; James (Julie) Papritan, Hempstead, NC; Jenny (Rob) Rose, Minneola, FL; Andrea (Jon) Marcum, Grain Valley, MO; Danielle (Sean Cox) Tatzko, Blue Springs, MO; 17 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Jeanene Drahos and Shirley Jewell; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, brother, Charles E. Starkweather; son-in-law, Kim S. Scheidler, brothers-in-law, Russell Jewell, and Paul Drahos; sisters-in-law Darlene (Emmet) Kiehn, Judy (Frank) Holmes.

Memorials may be directed to the family at P.O. Box 219 Greene, Iowa.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene. 641-823-4457 www.retzfh.com.