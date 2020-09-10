Menu
Daniel W. Cordle

Daniel W. Cordle, died August 14, 2020. Dan was born in Mason City, Iowa, on May 9, 1954, but spent most of his childhood years living in Manly, Iowa.

There will be a Celebration of Life, with Military Honors, on September 12th, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. at his brother's home, 2090 Hwy. 9, Manly, Iowa. Memories and music will follow the service along with a meal. Interment will be at Higginsville Veterans Cemetery, 20109 Business Hwy. 13, Higginsville, MO, on September 14, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Any friends and family wishing to attend are welcome to come and share their memories at either or both services. Covid-19 protocol will be followed.


Published by Globe Gazette on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
his brother's home
2090 Hwy. 9, Manly, Iowa
Sep
14
Interment
2:00p.m.
Higginsville Veterans Cemetery
20109 Business Hwy. 13, Higginsville, Missouri
a loved one
September 9, 2020
Dan'l Dawg - I'm gonna miss you, Big Brother. Love you
Brother Dave
September 7, 2020
Rest in peace brother Dan. Will miss your style and miss your smile. Always in our hearts.
Mark
September 7, 2020
I will miss Dano. He was a funny, smart, caring and witty friend. RIP buddy you will be fondly remembered.
Scooter
September 7, 2020
So sorry to read about Dan. My condolences to the family. Your family is very special to me.
Robert. Helling
September 6, 2020