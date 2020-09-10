Daniel W. Cordle

Daniel W. Cordle, died August 14, 2020. Dan was born in Mason City, Iowa, on May 9, 1954, but spent most of his childhood years living in Manly, Iowa.

There will be a Celebration of Life, with Military Honors, on September 12th, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. at his brother's home, 2090 Hwy. 9, Manly, Iowa. Memories and music will follow the service along with a meal. Interment will be at Higginsville Veterans Cemetery, 20109 Business Hwy. 13, Higginsville, MO, on September 14, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Any friends and family wishing to attend are welcome to come and share their memories at either or both services. Covid-19 protocol will be followed.