Harriet H. Winter

Harriet H. Winter, 92, of Clear Lake passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Oakwood Care Center with her husband at her side.

A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at First Congregational Church, 205 West 10th Street, Clear Lake, IA with Rev. Harlan Seri officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel. The family encourages masks be worn and social distancing guidelines be followed.

In honor of Harriet, memorials may be directed to First Congregational Church to be utilized for Operation Christmas Child.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.


Published by Globe Gazette on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
101 N. 4th Street, Clear Lake, IA 50428
Sep
15
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
First Congregational Church
205 West 10th Street, Clear Lake, Iowa
Funeral services provided by:
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
We were so sorry to hear about the death of Harriet! Please know that we care. She will be missed! She was a great teacher and a wonderful caring person with lots of fun stories to tell about her school children and her family. We will continue our prayers for her family. We send our love and hugs to you all.
Dave and Polly Suntken
September 12, 2020