Paul R. Clark

(1960-2020)

MASON CITY - Paul Raymond Clark, 60, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00am Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA.

Visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm Monday, September 14, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA.

Paul was born on January 18, 1960, the son of Homer and Betty Jean "Beje" (Walker) Clark, of Rockwell, IA. He grew up in Mason City until eighth grade when his family moved to Rockwell. Paul was a graduate of Rockwell-Swaledale High School. After High School he attended NIACC in Automotive Mechanics. Paul married his High School sweetheart Pam Kuhlemeier in Rockwell, IA, on September 26, 1981, from this union four children were born. Paul worked at Schneider Metal, IMI Cornelius, and lastly Curries until his retirement.

Family was most important to Paul, spent as much time as he could with them. Everyone could tell that being a husband, father and grandpa brought endless joy to Paul's life. He was really excited that he just found out that he was going to be adding twin boys in February to his four grandsons. Paul was a long time season ticket holder and devoted fan of the Minnesota Vikings with a Legacy brick with his name that will live on at the new Vikings stadium. Paul was a collector of sports cards and had an extensive gun collection. Target shooting was something Paul loved to do with his family. The outdoors was another passion as well as camping, and relaxing by the bonfire whenever possible with the family. In his spare time he would watch movies of all sorts. Going to the theater with his brother, Mark, is something they could bond over from time to time. Paul always had a love for animals, not just dogs but reptiles too. Zoey (his beloved dog) was Paul's little princess, she was always at his side. Paul had a love for food and was known to order the biggest or most expensive item on the menu everywhere he went.

Paul was a man of few words but humor came easily, he was known for his witty one liners and goofy comments. He had an amazing personality and loving spirit. Paul would always put others before himself and would do anything for them. He will be remembered as a loving and caring soul.

Those left to cherish memories of Paul are his wife, Pam Clark; children, Nicholas (Stephanie) Clark, of West Des Moines, Danielle (Matt) Just, of Cedar Falls, Jared Clark of Mason City, Mackenzie Clark of West Des Moines; grandchildren, Myles and Kye Just, Bryer Pierre, Calvin Clark and twin boys on the way; siblings, Peggy Read, Mark (Marie) Clark; Pam's parents, Dayle and Janet Kuhlemeier; siblings in-law, Rob (Brenda) Kuhlemeier, Danny (Kimberly) Kuhlemeier; loving dog, Zoey; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and extended family.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Stephen Clark; grandma, Laura Kleinow and nephew, Nathan Andrews.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com.