Margaret L. Downing

Funeral services for Margaret L. Downing, 94, formerly of Greene will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, September 14, 2020 at St Mary Catholic Church in Greene with Father Ralph Davis officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Greene.

Visitation will be Sunday, September 13, 2020, from 3-6 p.m., with a Rosary at 6:00, at St. Mary Catholic Church.

Memorials are to be directed to the family at P.O. Box 212, Shell Rock, IA 50670.

Please see the Friday Edition for full obituary.

Retz Funeral Home in charge of Services. 641-823-4457. www.retzfh.com.