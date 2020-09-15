Menu
Sherwood "Pete" Larsen

Sherwood 'Pete' Larsen, 80, of Clarion passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at First Lutheran Church, 420 First Street Northwest in Clarion. Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion and continue one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East Clarion, Iowa 50525. 515-532-2233. www.ewingfh.com.


Published by Globe Gazette on Sep. 15, 2020.
