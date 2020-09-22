James M. "Jim" Tanner

Mason City - James M. "Jim" Tanner, 63, of Mason City passed away Friday, August 28, 2020.

Jim's family will host a Celebration of his Life on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 12:00 pm until 5:00 pm at the All Vets Center in Mason City, 1603 S. Monroe Ave., Mason City. Jim's nephew, Eddie May will lead a short service at 2:00 pm, followed by military honors conducted by the Mason City Veterans Honor Guard.

Condolences may be directed to Jim's family in care of Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, (641)423-2372, ColonialChapels.com