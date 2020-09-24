Mark Dannen (1963-2020) Sheffield - Mark Dannen, 57, of Sheffield, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at his home. Private family services with burial at Hillside Cemetery, Sheffield will be held at a later date. PUBLIC VISITATION will be held 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 25, at Retz Funeral Home, Sheffield. Memorials may be directed to the family at 511 E. Elm Street, Rockwell, IA 50469. Mark David Dannen was born August 31, 1963, in Pender, Nebraska, a son of David and Judy (Oehlert) Dannen. He was baptized in the Reformed Church. At a young age his family relocated to Sheffield where he attended Sheffield – Chapin Schools, graduating with the class of 1981. He then attended NIACC, graduating in 1983. Mark began working at Eaton's Inc. in Belmond immediately after graduating from NIACC. He worked there until retiring in 2018 after 35 years. Mark was united in marriage with Julie Meyer at Zion St. John Lutheran Church in Sheffield on August 2, 1986. They lived in Sheffield for many years before moving to their acreage outside of Sheffield. Where he built the house and outbuildings including the 'Hunting Shack.' He loved being outdoors and being active, whether it was hunting, coaching little league, spending time with his grandkids or tooling around in the 4 wheeler with his dog Mya. Mark worked hard for his family. He always managed to get his family to try new things, whitewater rafting, ziplining or hiking trips were among the memorable events. Living family members include his wife Julie; son: Josh (Amanda) Dannen, Rockwell; grandchildren: Vincent, Emmett and Amelia; mother: Judy Dannen, Chapin; sister: Debra (Randy) Meyer, Sheffield and their children: Eric (Brittnee) Meyer and their children: Anthany and Owen; Ashley (Shawn) Francis and children: Sydney, Londynn, Jordynn, and Paxton; father-in-law: Merlin (Norma) Meyer. He is preceded in death by his father David Dannen and mother-in-law Karen Meyer. Retz Funeral Home, www.retzfh.com