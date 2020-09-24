Lois M. (Palmerton) Deike (1942-2020) MASON CITY - Lois Marie (Palmerton) Deike, 77, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center-North Iowa. A celebration of life will be held at 10 AM Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 419 North Delaware Ave. with Rev. Mark Lavrenz officiating. Interment was held in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery on March 24, 2020. Lois was born on November 30, 1942 in Osage, IA to Gladys Koehler. She graduated from North Central High School, Manly in 1961. After graduation she went to work at St. Joseph's Mercy Hospital. Lois was united in marriage to Leroy Deike on January 2, 1970 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Mason City, Iowa. To this union a daughter, Teresa was born in 1971. She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church for 49 years and was actively involved in the Priscilla and Sarah Circles as well as the LWML. She attended Thursday and Sunday morning Bible study regularly. Lois thoroughly enjoyed dancing, traveling and family gatherings. Those thankful for having shared in Lois' life include husband, Leroy of Mason City, IA; daughter, Teresa of Mason City, IA; cousin, Betty Lange of Garner, IA; several sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephews. Lois was preceded in death by her mother, Gladys; grandparents, aunts, uncles, one cousin and three sisters in law. Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com .