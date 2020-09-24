Menu
Search
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Richard E. Eldridge
Richard E. Eldridge MASON CITY - Richard E. Eldridge, 73, of Mason City, died on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at MercyOne Medical Center – North Iowa. A visitation will be held Saturday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., September 26, 2020, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. in the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to the family of Richard Eldridge. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Globe Gazette on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Major Erickson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.