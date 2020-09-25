Bernice E. (Wiskus) Jones

(1932-2020)

Vinton - Bernice E. (Wiskus) Jones, 88, died Sunday, September 20th, at St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids, following complications from a fall. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, September 26th at Maplewood Cemetery in Vinton with Rev. Brian Channel officiating. Please be mindful of everyone's safety and respect social distancing.

Bernice was born February 24, 1932, in Tipton, Iowa, to Henry and Eunice (Wagner) Wiskus and graduated from Tipton High School in 1950. After graduation, Bernice moved to Cedar Rapids and worked at Wilson & Company. Having met on a blind date, she married Rodney Jones on January 26, 1952; the couple made their home in Vinton. Later they moved their family of six to Mason City where she worked at Key Wholesale Lumber and enjoyed that job very much. The family moved back to Vinton where Bernice began work as Magistrate Clerk for Benton County. She retired after 20 years and then worked at the Vinton Country Club; she was known as "Jonesy" and enjoyed seeing and meeting people.

She enjoyed reading, bowling, golfing, playing cards and was always ready to go whenever a trip to a Casino was mentioned. She especially loved being with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bernice is survived by her children: Sue (Ken) Birker of Vinton, Greg (Deb) Jones of Rockwell, Barb (Terry) Marter of Vinton and Maury (Leann) Jones of Marion; her grandchildren, Scott (Jenni) Birker, Matt Birker, Jeff (Leah) Birker, Brent Jones, Brad Jones, Bryon (Elicia) Jones, Beth (Todd) Cox, Eric (Lisa) Marter, Mike (Jyl) Wyckoff, and Sarah (Craig) Stovall; 25 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Pat (Harold) Husman of Marion and Terry (Jim) Jefferson of Sparta, WI; one brother, Wes (Janet) Wiskus of Naples, FL; her sister-in-law, Sandy Paulsen of Clear Lake; and many nieces, nephews and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Rod in 1989; and her brothers, Paul and Larry Wiskus.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Vinton Lutheran Home Assisted Living for taking excellent care during the difficult months of isolation. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established for the Vinton Lutheran Home Assisted Living.

