Howard Myli

(1935-2020)

On Wednesday June 20, 2020, Howard Myli passed away at age 85.

Howard was born 1935 in Mason City, IA to Kermit and Lillian Myli.

He graduated from the University of Iowa. Howard joined the US Air Force thereafter and was an RF-101 reconnaissance pilot flying out of Loan France, and Upper Heyford England during his service tour. Howard joined Western Air Lines in 1967, and he last piloted Boeing 757 & 767 aircraft and retired from Delta Airlines in 1995.

Howard was a staunch Norwegian and loved reciting Ollie and Lena jokes. Howard took his golf game seriously and skied for many years in Utah. Howard was an esteemed person, pilot, and admired by all who knew him.

Howard was preceded in death by his father, Kermit, mother Lillian, and brother Ronald.

He is survived by his wife Alice, his sister Phyllis Cline, brother David, sister Marcia Roark, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A graveside committal service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at Elk Creek Lutheran Cemetery, rural Kensett, IA. Pastor Tom Martin officiating.


Published by Globe Gazette on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Committal
10:30a.m.
Elk Creek Lutheran Cemetery
, Kensett, Iowa
Funeral services provided by:
Conner Colonial Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Howard grew up in Mason City and graduated from Mason City High School in 1953. The following notice of his passing appeared on September 1, 2020 at https://bit.ly/3hYCsYb ~ IN MEMORY ~ USAF veteran, WA/DL Capt. Howard O. Myli March 24, 1935 ~ June 20, 2020 image Word has reached our group with news of the passing of retired Western/Delta pilot Captain Howard Orion Myli, age 85. Captain Myli joined Western Airlines 10-30-1967 and retired with Delta Air Lines, based SLC. He is survived by his wife Alice plus many dear friends, aviation colleagues and co-workers. From the Wallybird.com site: &.he was a most professional pilot and his pleasant personality was a joy to have in the cockpit. Howard Myli was born in Iowa in 1935, and graduated from the University of Iowa. Howard joined the US Air Force thereafter and was a F-89 reconnaissance pilot during his service tour. Howard joined WAL in 1967, and he last piloted Boeing 757 & 767 aircraft and retired in 1995. Howard was a staunch Norwegian and loved reciting Ollie and Lena jokes. Howard took his golf game seriously and skied for many years in Utah. Howard was an esteemed person and pilot, and admired by all who knew him. Personal condolences may be sent to Alice at her Hawaii address: 46-090 Puulena Street, Apt. 1315, Kaneohe, HI 96744-3757. Or her Park City address: 2335 Morningstar Drive, Park City, UT 84060. If more information is received we will be sure to update our memorial site. Thank you, ~ Carol for the PCN
David A Egloff
September 24, 2020