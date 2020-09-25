Richard H. Heyes

Buffalo Center - Richard H. Heyes, age 86 passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, Iowa.

Funeral Services will be held 1:30 P.M., Saturday September 26, 2020 at the First Congregational Church, 201 2nd St. NW, Buffalo Center, Iowa 50424 with Rev. Jonathan Faulkner officiating. A face covering will be mandated for all of those attending and social distancing will be enforced. The funeral will be livestreamed on the Schott Funeral Homes website and facebook page.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 P.M. till the time of the services at the church on Saturday.

Burial will be held in Olena Mound Cemetery in Buffalo Center, Iowa. Military Honors will be performed by the Buffalo Center American Legion Post #21.

Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Homes, Forest City and Lake Mills.

