Beverly Platts

Beverly Platts, 85, of Mason City, IA died on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Rockwell Community Nursing Home in Rockwell, IA.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 5-7 PM with a 7 PM Rosary Service at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Epiphany Parish-Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N Adams Ave., Mason City, with Father Josh Link officiating. Masks will be required by church policy. Interment will follow at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.

