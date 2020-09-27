Earl E. Parcher

(1937-2020)

Earl Eugene Parcher, a lifelong resident of Marble Rock, Iowa passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 20, 2020, after a 25 year battle with cancer. There will be a Celebration of his Life on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Marble Rock Community Center, 520 College Street, Marble Rock, Iowa from 1pm to 4pm. This will be an informal gathering of family and friends to reminisce and remember and will include a light lunch for either socially distance dine-in or carry out.

Earl was born on December 27, 1937 to Philip and Fern (Blum) Parcher. He grew up on the family farm north of Marble Rock and attended the Marble Rock Community School system, graduating in 1957. He was united in marriage the same year to his high school sweetheart Janice Goetzinger on June 25, 1957 at St. Mary's Church, Roseville, Iowa. This union produced four children, Martin, Kenneth and Daniel and another infant son that was stillborn.

Earl farmed for over 50 years in Marble Rock, raising grain crops, cattle and horses. Earl and Jan particularly enjoyed raising and showing horses and colts that they bred and raised and created a very successful business and following of their registered Quarter Horses and Paint horses that endures even through today.

As part of the farming operation, trucking grain and livestock to market was something Earl greatly enjoyed and eventually began driving and hauling grain for Carma Hillman Trucking in the off seasons of farming which led to his purchasing his own truck for hauling grain as an owner/ operator and eventually a second truck that he drove over-the-road for Ron Hummer Jr. hauling flat freight until his retirement in 2013.

Earl retired from farming after the fall harvest of 2013 but continued to truck grain until 2015 when he decided to retire from that as well.

Over the years Earl served on the board of the Marble Rock COOP for 12 years as well as was a member of the Lions Club of Marble Rock and served on the City Council of Marble Rock. He played basketball throughout high school and continued his love of the game throughout his life particularly in support of his Iowa Hawkeyes. He also had a great enjoyment of playing the penny and nickel slots and many nights could be found playing poker for chips at the dining room table with family and friends.

Earl was always ready to help friends and neighbors when help was needed…a trait that was passed on to his boys.

Earl is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janice, 3 sons, Martin (Susan) Parcher, Kenneth (Roxie) Parcher, Daniel (Bobbi) Parcher, sister Betty Jo (Russell) Staudt, brother Dale (Pat) Parcher, all of Marble Rock. 9 grandchildren: Corey (Jenny) Parcher, Brookshire, TX. Kristen (Todd) Hart, Katy, TX. Ty (Michelle) Bouillon, Charles City, IA. Keri (Mike) Hollatz, Osage, IA. Jonah Pankow, Sheffield, IA. Jessie (Cassie) Parcher, Cedar Rapids, IA. Kyle (Whitney) Parcher, Marble Rock, IA. Lydia (Joe) Citta, Bismark, ND and Dylan Parcher, Osage, IA. and 12 great grand children.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents, an infant son, his sister Maxine Hershey and brother Jerry Parcher.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the family at P.O. Box 53, Marble Rock, Iowa 50653.