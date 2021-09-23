Aaron Michael Charlson

MASON CITY-Aaron Michael Charlson, 48, died of natural causes, on September 20, 2021 in his Mason City, IA home.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Bear Creek Lutheran Church, 74727 265th St, Grand Meadow, MN, with Pastor Larry Iverson officiating. Burial will take place at the Bear Creek Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 6:00pm on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City.

Family suggests that memorials may be sent to the Humane Society of North Iowa in Mason City, or any charity that makes a difference in the lives of animals and or humans in need.

