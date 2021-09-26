Aaron Michael Charlson

September 4, 1973-September 20, 2021

MASON CITY-Aaron Michael Charlson, 48, died of natural causes, on September 20, 2021 in his Mason City, IA home.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Bear Creek Lutheran Church, 74727 265th St, Grand Meadow, MN, with Pastor Larry Iverson officiating. Burial will take place at the Bear Creek Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 6:00pm on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City.

Family suggests that memorials may be sent to the Humane Society of North Iowa in Mason City, or any charity that makes a difference in the lives of animals and or humans in need.

Aaron was born September 4, 1973, in Mason City, IA, the son of Dennis and Colleen (Hanson) Charlson. He was baptised at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Austin, MN and confirmed at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Mason City, IA. Aaron attended Mason City High School. In later years, Aaron worked for Diamond Vogel Paint Store until 2005 when he suffered a stroke.

He had a love for music and playing guitar. Animals brought him a lot of happiness not only his own but eventually the pets in his apartment building. Aaron will be remembered for his unique sense of humor, his kind heart and forgiving nature.

Those left to cherish memories of Aaron are his parents, Dennis and Colleen Charlson of Mason City, IA; aunts and uncles, Mary (Ken) Swenson, Osage, IA, Gretchen (Harlan) Eliason, Sacred Heart, MN, Orin (Ann) Hanson, Brooklyn Park, MN, Neal Hanson, Scandia, MN, Gene (Angie) Hanson, Hanover, MN; cousins, Burke (Tatum) Swenson, Tanner (Ashley) Swenson, Mitch (Anna) Graves, Kari Eliason, Nick Engstrom and Kirsten (Justin) Bjorkland.

Aaron was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, Herbert "Mike" and Cappie Charlson, St. Ansgar, IA, Mervin and Myrtle Hanson, Austin, MN.

