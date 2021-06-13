Abigail Sue Hansen

October 7, 1948-June 5, 2021

ST. ANSGAR-Abigail Sue Hansen, age 72, of St. Ansgar, died Saturday, June 5, 2021, while under Hospice care at her son's home.

A Private family Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the Champion Funeral Home in Osage with Rev. Cindy S. Krause officiating. Burial will be at the Woodbury Cemetery rural Lyle, Minnesota. Private visitation is from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Champion Funeral Home.

Abbie (Abigail) Sue Hansen, was born on October 7, 1948 in Mason City, Iowa to Harold and Dolly (Hjordis) Schipper. She graduated from Mason City High School in 1967. She started at the North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) the next fall, where she was swept off her feet by Jeffery P. Hansen. Their courtship was swift and the lovebirds eloped on Valentine's Day, 1969. The city girl became a country girl when they settled in Otranto, a small-town North of St. Ansgar, Iowa. Later in life, they became snowbirds and spent their winters in Lake Havasu, Arizona. Abbie and Jeff were blessed with two children. She encouraged her children to be involved in many activities like 4-H, Dance, Karate, Band and Choir, Speech and Drama, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts. She was always the first to lend a hand when they needed help and was their loudest cheerleader.

Abbie loved going to craft shows and started her own business making teddy bears with moveable joints and voice boxes. Abbie then worked many years at The Bridal Theatre in St. Ansgar. She loved helping brides say yes to the dress. Years later she made floral arrangements at The Cottage, where she enjoyed interacting with the lunch clientele. After retirement, she started a business with her friend Diane Patterson making watches with interchangeable jeweled bracelets. She also loved antiques and could be found at an auction or antiquing on the occasional girls' trip to Orinoco. Abbie loved being a Grandma. She loved to spend time with her grandkids teaching them how to ride a bike and swim, making cupcakes and cookies, creating elaborate treasure hunts for them to solve, and playing under the sprinklers. Abbie loved life. She loved seeing and learning new things all the time. She never met a challenge she didn't conquer. Over the course of her life, she was a wife, mother, grandma, seamstress, gardener, florist, tailor, baker, bear maker, technology guru, avid knitter, watch and jewelry maker. She was mighty and fierce. She will be missed greatly.

Abbie was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Dolly Schipper and her in-laws Christian and Doris Hansen.

Her beautiful life will be cherished in the hearts of her husband Jeff Hansen; children Heather Hansen and Mohammed Laaboudi, Jeremy Hansen and Christian Hartings; grandchildren Malik Hagood, Ismael Laaboudi, and Yusuf Laaboudi; her brothers Skip (Harold) and Jan Schipper Jr. and Adam Schipper: nieces Missy and Jeff Sneed and Sarah Schipper; grand dogs Jackson, Everest (Evie), and Uki; her grand bird Romeo.

Abbie lived a life worth living.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to the Alzheimer's Association (https://act.alz.org/donate).

