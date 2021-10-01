Menu
Alberta J. Kalkwarf
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cataldo Funeral Home
160 East 4th Street
Garner, IA

Alberta J. Kalkwarf

GARNER–Alberta J. Kalkwarf, 87, of Garner died Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church in Garner with Rev. Brian Lund officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hope Ministries in Des Moines. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com



Published by Globe Gazette on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
9:30a.m.
Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church
Garner, IA
Oct
6
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church
Garner, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cataldo Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathies to Loren and your family. She was a very sweet lady. I hope Heaven has an Applebees so she can go there everyday.
Barb Brosdahl RN
Other
October 5, 2021
My sincere sympathies to the family, especially to Loren and Gary. I grew up in the same community with the Dirksen family, knowing them from my earliest memories of church and school. Don Dirksen and I would visit Loren and Alberta in the early years of their marriage. I recall those times and think that the couple probably had better things things to do on a lazy Sunday afternoon, but they were always gracious.
Dorothy Barkema Sivam
Friend
October 4, 2021
Deepest sympathy to all of you. It has been a long time since our paths have crossed. Praying for you in the days to come.
Danny & Carmen Johnson
Friend
October 3, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Cataldo Funeral Home
October 3, 2021
So sorry to see this . Many good times from 4 h.
Dolly Bryant
October 1, 2021
So sorry for your loss. May you find comfort in the memories you hold in your heart
Angela Frayne
October 1, 2021
