Alberta J. Kalkwarf
FUNERAL HOME
Cataldo Funeral Home
160 East 4th Street
Garner, IA

Alberta J. Kalkwarf

July 25, 1934-September 28, 2021

GARNER–Alberta J. Kalkwarf, 87, of Garner died Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church in Garner with Rev. Brian Lund officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hope Ministries in Des Moines.

Alberta Jean Kalkwarf, the daughter of Jelto and Margaret (Pals) Dirksen, was born July 25, 1934 on a farm east of Alexander in Franklin County. She graduated from Alexander High School in 1951. During high school she was active in band and basketball. Alberta was Alexander's Band Festival Queen in 1951. She continued her education at Mason City Junior College. On August 23, 1952 she was married to Loren Kalkwarf at First Reformed Church in Meservey. They made their home on a farm northeast of Belmond. To this union three children were added: Charlotte, LuAnn and Mike. Alberta worked at Tomco Seed in Belmond, assisted Loren on the farm and stayed busy raising her family. She played piano at various church activities, was a 4-H leader and was very involved in her families many activities. Alberta and Loren enjoyed taking family vacations, square dancing and camping. They retired from farming in 1977 and moved to Garner. In their retirement they kept busy collecting clothing from businesses and individuals and would drive them to Hope Ministries in Des Moines where the clothing was distributed to needy people. Alberta and Loren attended all their grandchildren and great grandchildren's activities until they were unable to physically attend them all. Alberta enjoyed cooking, scrapbooking and watching basketball.

She was a member of Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church and Zion Women's Fellowship.

Alberta is survived by her husband, Loren, of Garner; three children, Charlotte Hanson of Clear Lake, LuAnn (Mark) Archer of Littleton, CO and Mike (Maxine) Kalkwarf of Garner; six grandchildren, Spencer (Cali) Klooster, Justin (Katrina) Klooster, Hayley (Andy) Muff, Katie (Dayton) Ryder, Meredith (Landon) Quandt and Marty Kalkwarf; nine great grandchildren, Jordan and Logan Klooster, Carolina Klooster, Marissa, Leah, Ben and Ryan Muff and Rylie and Elliot Quandt; a brother, Ron (Dorothy) Dirksen of North Canton, OH; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Gary and Donovan Dirksen; and a great granddaughter, Sydney Muff. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com



Published by Globe Gazette on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
9:30a.m.
Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church
Garner, IA
Oct
6
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church
Garner, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cataldo Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathies to Loren and your family. She was a very sweet lady. I hope Heaven has an Applebees so she can go there everyday.
Barb Brosdahl RN
Other
October 5, 2021
My sincere sympathies to the family, especially to Loren and Gary. I grew up in the same community with the Dirksen family, knowing them from my earliest memories of church and school. Don Dirksen and I would visit Loren and Alberta in the early years of their marriage. I recall those times and think that the couple probably had better things things to do on a lazy Sunday afternoon, but they were always gracious.
Dorothy Barkema Sivam
Friend
October 4, 2021
Deepest sympathy to all of you. It has been a long time since our paths have crossed. Praying for you in the days to come.
Danny & Carmen Johnson
Friend
October 3, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Cataldo Funeral Home
October 3, 2021
So sorry to see this . Many good times from 4 h.
Dolly Bryant
October 1, 2021
So sorry for your loss. May you find comfort in the memories you hold in your heart
Angela Frayne
October 1, 2021
