Alice "Jean" Pearson

Alice "Jean" (Mannes) Pearson

Alice "Jean" (Mannes) Pearson, 89, of Klemme, IA, a long time school teacher in the Klemme Community Schools passed away, Friday, August 28, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Health Care Facility, Forest City, IA. A Public funeral service will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020, 11 AM, at the Immanuel Reformed UCC Church, Klemme, IA. Burial will be in the Ell Township Cemetery, Klemme, IA. Public visitation will be at the church Thursday from 10:30 am until the time of the funeral. Andrews Funeral Home, Klemme, IA,. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-587-2510.


Published by Globe Gazette on Sep. 1, 2020.
