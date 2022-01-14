Allan Axeen

November 2, 1943-January 5, 2022

Allan Axeen, 78, former mayor of Coralville, died peacefully at home in Coralville on January 5, 2022.

Al was born in Austin, Minnesota on November 2, 1943, the son of LeRoy and Susan Mosher Axeen. He graduated from Mason City High School in 1962 and served in the US Army from 1965-1967.

He graduated with a bachelor's degree in Political Science and Economics from the University of Iowa.

Al married Pamela Rogers on June 20, 1970, at Our Redeemer Church in Iowa City.

For many years, Al was the vice-president of Hawk-I Feed and Relay. He also worked at HACAP, serving as president of the HACAP board of directors of which he was an active volunteer.

Al was very proud of his community. He served on the Coralville City Council for many years and served as mayor in 1994-1995.

Among the many accomplishments of which he was most proud are receiving the Linda Severson Human Rights Award in 2007. He was also the recipient of the Service to Mankind Award by the Iowa City Sertoma Club. Al was appointed by the governor to serve on the Iowa Committee for Community Action, receiving the Governor's Volunteer Award and the award for Individual Leadership (HACAP) by the Iowa City Human Rights Commission.

When not serving his community, Al loved spending time with his family and friends or taking the Harley out for a ride.

Al is survived by his loving wife Pam; children Robert (Candy) Axeen, Amy Axeen (Corey Tomlin) and Amanda Long; grandchildren Hailey (Carl Coats), Anthony, Chelsey, Brittany, Dylan, Allison and Addison; great-grandson Landon; siblings David (Lyssa) and Steve (Lynn); sister-in-law Jan Axeen; his furry companions Honda, Pepper, Ralphie, Barney, Sabrina and James, and many extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, James Axeen.

A celebration of Allan's life will be held from 2-5:00pm on Saturday, February 5 at Brown Deer Golf Club, Coralville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shelter House.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.lensingfuneral.com