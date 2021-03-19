Menu
Allan L. Book
FUNERAL HOME
Schott Funeral Home - Forest City
505 North Clark Street
Forest City, IA

Allan L. Book

FOREST CITY - Allan L. Book, 67 of Forest City died Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa 50436. Masks will be encouraged and social distancing practices are still being encouraged.

Burial of cremains will be held in Madison Township Cemetery, Forest City, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Pheasants Forever or Ducks Unlimited.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-585-2685



Published by Globe Gazette on Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Service
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Schott Funeral Home
505 North Clark Street, Forest City, IA
Schott Funeral Home - Forest City
Sponsored by Schott Funeral Home - Forest City.
Allan has always had a special place in my heart. He always will.
Rose Holmes
March 20, 2021
