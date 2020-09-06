Allan Duane Fingalsen

(1935-2020)

Allan Duane Fingalsen, 84, of Nora Springs, died Thursday, September 3, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A private funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, with Rev. Dan Gerrietts officiating. Burial will be at Rock Grove Cemetery in Nora Springs with military honors provided by the American Legion H.D.S. Post 449.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 N. Hawkeye Ave., Nora Springs.

In lieu of customary remembrances, family suggests memorial contributions to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City or the American Legion H.D.S. Post 449 in Nora Springs.

Allan was born November 8, 1935, the son of Lawrence "Wilmer" and Anna (Rethamel) Fingalsen in Mason City. A graduate of Nora Springs High School, he attended Mason City Junior College prior to enlisting into the United States Air Force. During his service he was a mechanic and was stationed in Scotland, where he met his future wife, Elizabeth Young. They were married on July 12, 1958, in Scotland. She preceded him in death on March 9, 2017.

Following an honorable discharge from the Air Force, Allan earned an engineering degree from Mason City Junior College. He worked for Oliver and White Farm in Charles City and later moved to Oklahoma and worked for Case IH.

Allan was a member of Disciples of Christ Christian Church in Nora Springs, Nora Springs Jaycees, Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City and was the Justice of the Peace for Rock Grove Township. Earlier in life he enjoyed bowling and has always enjoyed playing card games including, Cribbage, 500 and Pitch. He was also an avid golfer and Iowa Hawkeye fan.

Allan is survived by his daughter, Dianne (Jay) Christiansen of Nora Springs; three grandchildren, Kylee (Chuck) Bengtson of Nora Springs, Bailey (John) Anderegg of Mason City and Seth (Ashley) Fingalsen of Adrian, MO; eight great-grandchildren, Izzy, Grace, Wyatt, Kinsey, Sully, Sawyer, Murphy and Ila; a special friend, Sharon Dodge of Mason City; sister, Shirley Manning of Fort Smith, AR; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Scott Fingalsen; and brothers, Virgil, Ellsworth and Elmer.

Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 N. Hawkeye Ave., Nora Springs. 641-749-2210. ColonialChapels.com.