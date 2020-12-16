Allan N. DeWitt

March 25, 1938-December 14, 2020

GARNER – Allan N. DeWitt, 82, of Garner passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 at his daughter's home in Plano, TX.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 A.M., Monday, December 21, 2020 at Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church in Garner with Rev. Brian Lund officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page and the Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church Facebook page. Inurnment will be at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner.

A memorial visitation will be held from 1:30 to 4:00 P.M., Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church in Garner. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church, Garner Booster Club or GHV musical department.

Allan Noel DeWitt, the son of Noel and Maybelle (Groth) DeWitt, was born March 25, 1938 in Mason City. He attended McKinley Elementary School, Monroe Junior High and Mason City High School where he was a state champion baseball pitcher for the Mohawks 1956 champion team. Al graduated from Mason City High School in 1956 and continued his education at Mason City Junior College. On September 15, 1962 he married Marian Stromer at Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church in Garner. From this union they had four children: Lee, Jon, Neil and Vicki. Al and Marian farmed southwest of Garner most of their married life. In 2000, they retired from farming and moved into Garner.

He was an active member of Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church where he served on several boards and was a church usher. Al also served on the local Farm Bureau Board, Garner-Hayfield Community School Board, was a 4-H leader, an implement dealer, and was known as the candy man.

Al is survived by his wife, Marian; son, Jon DeWitt of Shawnee, KS; daughter, Vicki Adkins and husband, Bill, of Plano, TX; grandson, Connor DeWitt and special friend, Rachel; granddaughter, Bailee Adkins; step-granddaughter, Chelsea Guccione and husband, Ben; step-grandsons, Thomas and Vincent Guccione; sisters-in-law, Harriet Stromer, Vivian Bovenmyer and Thelma Gates and husband, Bob; many nieces and nephews; and all of his friends from Garner and Mason City.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Noel and Maybelle DeWitt; two sons, Lee Allan and Neil Andrew DeWitt; grandson, Brett Mack Adkins; brother, Leland DeWitt and his wife, Gloria; sister, Myrna Angel and husband, Bruce; parents-in-law, Aaron and Ruby Stromer; and brothers-in-law, Norman Stromer, Delwyn Stromer and Dwight Bovenmyer.