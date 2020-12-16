Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Allan N. DeWitt
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Cataldo Funeral Home
160 East 4th Street
Garner, IA

Allan N. DeWitt

March 25, 1938-December 14, 2020

GARNER – Allan N. DeWitt, 82, of Garner passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 at his daughter's home in Plano, TX.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 A.M., Monday, December 21, 2020 at Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church in Garner with Rev. Brian Lund officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page and the Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church Facebook page. Inurnment will be at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner.

A memorial visitation will be held from 1:30 to 4:00 P.M., Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church in Garner. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church, Garner Booster Club or GHV musical department.

Allan Noel DeWitt, the son of Noel and Maybelle (Groth) DeWitt, was born March 25, 1938 in Mason City. He attended McKinley Elementary School, Monroe Junior High and Mason City High School where he was a state champion baseball pitcher for the Mohawks 1956 champion team. Al graduated from Mason City High School in 1956 and continued his education at Mason City Junior College. On September 15, 1962 he married Marian Stromer at Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church in Garner. From this union they had four children: Lee, Jon, Neil and Vicki. Al and Marian farmed southwest of Garner most of their married life. In 2000, they retired from farming and moved into Garner.

He was an active member of Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church where he served on several boards and was a church usher. Al also served on the local Farm Bureau Board, Garner-Hayfield Community School Board, was a 4-H leader, an implement dealer, and was known as the candy man.

Al is survived by his wife, Marian; son, Jon DeWitt of Shawnee, KS; daughter, Vicki Adkins and husband, Bill, of Plano, TX; grandson, Connor DeWitt and special friend, Rachel; granddaughter, Bailee Adkins; step-granddaughter, Chelsea Guccione and husband, Ben; step-grandsons, Thomas and Vincent Guccione; sisters-in-law, Harriet Stromer, Vivian Bovenmyer and Thelma Gates and husband, Bob; many nieces and nephews; and all of his friends from Garner and Mason City.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Noel and Maybelle DeWitt; two sons, Lee Allan and Neil Andrew DeWitt; grandson, Brett Mack Adkins; brother, Leland DeWitt and his wife, Gloria; sister, Myrna Angel and husband, Bruce; parents-in-law, Aaron and Ruby Stromer; and brothers-in-law, Norman Stromer, Delwyn Stromer and Dwight Bovenmyer. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com



Published by Globe Gazette from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church
Garner, IA
Dec
21
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church
Garner, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cataldo Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cataldo Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
News of Al's passing recently reached us. It was wonderful to see him at Hilda Greiman's funeral. His gracious hospitality as an usher enabled me to reconnect with many Greiman faces I no longer recognized. Al's energy and love of people was an inspiration. May his memory cause the family to be blessed with laughs and healing tears. Praying for your comfort and joy.
Sandy (Weaver) Hitzhusen
January 6, 2021
Dear Marian, Jon and Vicki...So sorry to learn of the loss of Al . Please accept my deepest condolences. It seems that the older we all get, the more friends and family we have to say goodbye to. I trust that Alan is now resting in the arms of Jesus, l am looking forward to heaven too , we are living in troubled times and one day perhaps soon, we will meet our loved ones who have gone ahead...you are in my thoughts and prayers. John
John Farquhar
December 22, 2020
Dear Marian--so sorry for the your loss of Al. I always loved his laugh. Will call you soon. Hugs and much love
Sally and Verne Prohaska
December 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Cataldo Funeral Home
December 17, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results