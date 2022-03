Allen Mechem

CLARION-Allen Mechem, 94, long time Clarion resident, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at his winter home in Mesa, Arizona.

Please join the family as we honor and celebrate Allen's life on Sunday, June 13, 2021 from 2:00 – 4:00 PM at the Red Shed Event Center in Clarion.

