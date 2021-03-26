Menu
Andrea Claire Middleton-Lee
FUNERAL HOME
Ewing Funeral Home - Britt
178 Center Street West
Britt, IA

Andrea Claire Middleton-Lee

BELMOND-Andrea Claire Middleton-Lee, 41, of Belmond, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021.

Funeral services for Andrea will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond with Pastor Leila Blackburn officiating.

Visitation will be held 2 hours prior to services at the funeral home on Saturday morning, beginning at 9:00 AM.

Andrea's family has requested that those in attendance wear a mask.

Published by Globe Gazette on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Ewing Funeral Home - Britt
178 Center Street West PO Box 342, Britt, IA
Mar
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Ewing Funeral Home - Britt
178 Center Street West PO Box 342, Britt, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Ewing Funeral Home - Britt
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
what a sad time for the family we pray for comfort to all of you
Roger and Karen Wenzel
March 27, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss.
John Lander
March 26, 2021
