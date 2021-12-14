Andrew Dean Kacer

June 8, 1997-December 9, 2021

MASON CITY-Andrew Dean Kacer, 24, of Mason City gained his angel wings on December 9, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics surrounded by his loved ones.

Andrew was born on June 8, 1997, in Mason City, Iowa to parents Tammy and Eric Kacer. He completed a family of five, with older siblings Aaron "EE" and Abby "sister."

Andrew attended Mason City Schools where he enjoyed lunch, recess, drawing and playing sports with his friends. As a young athlete with Down syndrome, he was an Iowa Special Olympic silver medalist in the 25M dash. Andrew was well known amongst his peers and staff, due to his lovable personality.

Andrew will be remembered for his big smile (and he was almost always smiling), infectious laugh and his crazy antics. He was always up to something-whether it was shooting foam rockets at mom and dad or acting out his favorite movies (including Toy Story, The Sandlot, The Goonies and Air Bud). He always had his best friend Woody, from Toy Story, in his hand. They did everything together-Woody was truly a part of the family.

Everything was an adventure and a delight to Andrew. Even the simplest of moments made his day, like opening a pack of white socks for Christmas. Andrew loved helping out around the house, even if he did pour too much bleach in the washing machine, or put his dirty spoons back in the silverware drawer.

A part of Andrew's lasting legacy will be how much he taught us all-from his family and teachers, to the skilled medical teams at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. We have all learned (and surely won't forget) to enjoy the simple things in life and to keep fighting no matter the battle.

Andrew is survived by his loving parents, Eric and Tammy of Mason City; and his best friends and siblings, Aaron (Whitney Blakemore) of Phoenix, Arizona, and Abby of Mason City. He is also survived by grandparents, C. LaVonne Kacer of Clear Lake, Iowa, Donald (Sharon) Kacer of Clive, Iowa, Roger and Shirley Regel of Charles City, Iowa, and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and close family friends. Andrew is preceded in death by his great grandparents and his sweet little dog, Oliver.

A private family celebration will be held at Grace E. Free Church to honor Andrew's colorful and full life. Memorials may be directed to Andrew's family, who plan to make a donation to his fellow Special Olympians in his hometown of Mason City.

"Sometimes the things we can't change, end up changing us."

Andrew, we wouldn't change a thing about you. And thank you for changing us.

